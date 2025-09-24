Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns

Portuguese player Miguel Reisinho is on his way to join Mamelodi Sundowns

Miguel Reisinho has left Portugal to start a new career with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The 26-year-old is set to join as a free agent after leaving Boavista on 1 July. The left-footed central midfielder is expected to land at the OR Tambo International in the early hours of Sunday.

🇿🇦🚨✈️ EXCL: Miguel Reisinho a caminho da África do Sul para assinar pelo Mamelodi Sundowns… o relógio está a contar!



O médio chega livre, após ter terminado contrato com o Boavista… e exclusivo confirmado. pic.twitter.com/WIZnnczW4k — Sebastião Sousa-Pinto (@sebsousapinto) September 24, 2025

Also read: Sundowns announce signing of Nuno Santos

Reisinho will be the second Portuguese player to join Kabo Yellow this week after the attacking midfielder Nuno Santos arrived on Tuesday.