Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns

Portuguese player Miguel Reisinho is on his way to join Mamelodi Sundowns
Football news Today, 10:58
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Miguel Reisinho has left Portugal to start a new career with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.

The 26-year-old is set to join as a free agent after leaving Boavista on 1 July. The left-footed central midfielder is expected to land at the OR Tambo International in the early hours of Sunday.

Also read: Sundowns announce signing of Nuno Santos

Reisinho will be the second Portuguese player to join Kabo Yellow this week after the attacking midfielder Nuno Santos arrived on Tuesday.

