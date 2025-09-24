Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns
Portuguese player Miguel Reisinho is on his way to join Mamelodi Sundowns
Sine Mpisane
Sebastião Sousa-Pinto/X
Miguel Reisinho has left Portugal to start a new career with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership.
The 26-year-old is set to join as a free agent after leaving Boavista on 1 July. The left-footed central midfielder is expected to land at the OR Tambo International in the early hours of Sunday.
Reisinho will be the second Portuguese player to join Kabo Yellow this week after the attacking midfielder Nuno Santos arrived on Tuesday.