Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star

Mamelodi Sundowns announce Nuno Santos

As reported on DailySports on Monday, Mamelodi Sundowns were close to signing Nuno Santos from Vitoria Guimaraes SC in Portugal.

Soon before the Premier Soccer League's transfer deadline at midnight, the Betway Premiership officially confirmed that the 26-year-old attacking midfielder is yellow.

“Yellow Nation, let's welcome the skilful & dynamic Nuno Santos to the Home of the Champions!” the club said via X. Masandawana is proud to welcome Portuguese midfielder Nuno Santos to the club!"

Yellow Nation - let's welcome the skilful & dynamic Nuno Santos to the Home of the Champions! ⚡🏆 #Sundowns #WelcomeNuno #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/R5K4ehp8XW — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) September 22, 2025

Santos, who replaces the departed Lucas Ribeiro, is set to compete with fellow newcomer Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng and Themba Zwane for the number 10 role.