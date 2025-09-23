RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star

Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star

Mamelodi Sundowns announce Nuno Santos
Football news Today, 00:48
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star @masandawana/X

As reported on DailySports on Monday, Mamelodi Sundowns were close to signing Nuno Santos from Vitoria Guimaraes SC in Portugal.

Soon before the Premier Soccer League's transfer deadline at midnight, the Betway Premiership officially confirmed that the 26-year-old attacking midfielder is yellow.

“Yellow Nation, let's welcome the skilful & dynamic Nuno Santos to the Home of the Champions!” the club said via X. Masandawana is proud to welcome Portuguese midfielder Nuno Santos to the club!"

Santos, who replaces the departed Lucas Ribeiro, is set to compete with fellow newcomer Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng and Themba Zwane for the number 10 role.

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Released Pirates winger joins his former club Football news Today, 01:21 Released Pirates winger joins his former club
Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players Football news Yesterday, 14:51 Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players
Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club
Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukune United Football news Yesterday, 12:32 Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukhune United
Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star? Football news Yesterday, 12:13 Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star?
The return of Saleng and the ageless striker Grobler. The symbolic team of Betway Premiership round seven in South Africa Football news Yesterday, 04:07 The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Related Tournament News
McCarthy: Chiefs will try challenge Sundowns and Pirates Football news Today, 01:04 McCarthy: Chiefs will try to challenge Sundowns and Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan Football news Yesterday, 08:06 Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 03:30 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores