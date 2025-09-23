Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star
Mamelodi Sundowns announce Nuno Santos
Football news Today, 00:48Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
@masandawana/X
As reported on DailySports on Monday, Mamelodi Sundowns were close to signing Nuno Santos from Vitoria Guimaraes SC in Portugal.
Soon before the Premier Soccer League's transfer deadline at midnight, the Betway Premiership officially confirmed that the 26-year-old attacking midfielder is yellow.
“Yellow Nation, let's welcome the skilful & dynamic Nuno Santos to the Home of the Champions!” the club said via X. Masandawana is proud to welcome Portuguese midfielder Nuno Santos to the club!"
Santos, who replaces the departed Lucas Ribeiro, is set to compete with fellow newcomer Katlego ‘Tsiki’ Ntsabeleng and Themba Zwane for the number 10 role.