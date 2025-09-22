Mamelodi Sundowns signing Nuno Santos for R20 million as Lucas Ribeiro’s replacement

Nuno Santos is arriving at Mamelodi Sundowns to replace Lucas Ribeiro

Mamelodi Sundowns supporters are feeling excited. Reports from Portugal say Nuno Santos is arriving in South Africa to join the Betway Premiership champions for around R20 million.

According to Portuguese reporter Sebastião Sousa-Pinto, the former Benfica B star's move is nearly 100% complete.

The 26-year-old attacking scored six goals and created 11 assists for Vitória Guimarães SC in the Portuguese top division last season.

Santos will replace the sensational Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro, who has left Sundowns to join CyD Leonesa in Spain.