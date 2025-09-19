Mamelodi Sundowns close in on signing new striker

The deal is on the verge of completion.

A promising striker is set to join the ranks of the 'Brazilians' soon.

Details: According to IdiskiTimes, 20-year-old Cape Town City forward Jody Ah Shene is expected to sign a contract with Mamelodi Sundowns in the very near future.

At this stage, the details of the deal remain undisclosed, but the source reports that the final terms of the contract are being ironed out, and the player is preparing to undergo his medical examination.

Also read: Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak?

Ah Shene made a name for himself by winning the COSAFA U20 Cup and the Golden Boot en route to lifting the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with the "Amajita". The young forward is also part of a 21-man U20 national team squad set to kick off in September, alongside Sundowns talents Thato Sibie, Gomolemo Kekana, Siyabonga Mabena, and Kutlwano Letlaku.

He has made 26 appearances for Cape Town City's senior team, netting 3 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €100,000.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE:



Mamelodi Sundowns reach total agreement with Cape Town City for striker Jody Ah Shene. Undisclosed transfer fee from #MSFC to #CTC. Personal terms yet to be agreed on + medicals yet to be completed. #TransferNews @iDiskiTimes



Full story 🔗… pic.twitter.com/gSjwu7sAnO — Sinethemba Makonco (@Makonco_M) September 19, 2025

Reminder: Blow for Mamelodi! Team captain Zwane sidelined indefinitely