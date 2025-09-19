RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Mamelodi Sundowns close in on signing new striker

Mamelodi Sundowns close in on signing new striker

The deal is on the verge of completion.
Football news Today, 08:16
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Mamelodi Sundowns close in on signing new striker https://x.com/Sinethembah_

A promising striker is set to join the ranks of the 'Brazilians' soon.

Details: According to IdiskiTimes, 20-year-old Cape Town City forward Jody Ah Shene is expected to sign a contract with Mamelodi Sundowns in the very near future.

At this stage, the details of the deal remain undisclosed, but the source reports that the final terms of the contract are being ironed out, and the player is preparing to undergo his medical examination.

Ah Shene made a name for himself by winning the COSAFA U20 Cup and the Golden Boot en route to lifting the U20 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt with the "Amajita". The young forward is also part of a 21-man U20 national team squad set to kick off in September, alongside Sundowns talents Thato Sibie, Gomolemo Kekana, Siyabonga Mabena, and Kutlwano Letlaku.

He has made 26 appearances for Cape Town City's senior team, netting 3 goals. According to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at €100,000.

Reminder: Blow for Mamelodi! Team captain Zwane sidelined indefinitely

Related teams and leagues
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
Cape Town City Cape Town City Schedule Cape Town City News Cape Town City Transfers
Related Team News
Blow for Mamelodi! Team captain Zwane sidelined indefinitely Football news 17 sep 2025, 09:51 Blow for Mamelodi! Team captain Zwane sidelined indefinitely
A memorable gift. Mamelodi Sundowns are honored Peter Shalulile Football news 14 sep 2025, 11:34 A memorable gift. Mamelodi Sundowns congratulate Peter Shalulile
Record number of participants: 62 clubs enter the race for the CAF Champions League Football news 14 sep 2025, 10:35 Record number of participants: 62 clubs enter the race for the CAF Champions League
Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 14, 2025 Football news 12 sep 2025, 15:15 Mamelodi Sundowns vs Megasi: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 14, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores