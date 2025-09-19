RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League England Predictions Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak?

Burnley vs Nottingham: can either side end their losing streak?

Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Burnley vs Nottingham Forest prediction Getty Images
Burnley Burnley
English Premier League (Round 5) 20 sep 2025, 10:00
- : -
England, Burnley, Turf Moor
Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

In the fifth round of the English Premier League, Burnley will take on Nottingham at home. The match is set for Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 16:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Burnley vs Nottingham: match preview

Burnley clinched promotion to the top flight of English football. The team racked up 100 points from 46 Championship rounds and finished second, just behind Leeds on goal difference, as both sides ended level on points. However, their return to the Premier League has been rocky. In the opening round, Burnley were swept aside by Tottenham 0-3, but then bounced back to beat Sunderland 2-0 and Derby 2-1 in the EFL Cup. Still, the next two league fixtures brought more heartbreak: a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United, conceding a decisive penalty at 90+7', and a 0-1 loss to Liverpool, again letting in a stoppage-time penalty at 90+5'. Two crushing setbacks, leaving the Clarets with just three points from four matches.

Last season, Nottingham secured a European spot by finishing seventh in the table. The new campaign started brightly with a 3-1 win over Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. But things unraveled before the international break, as Nottingham slumped to a 0-3 home loss against West Ham — the final straw for the club’s owner. Nuno Santo, who had guided the Reds into Europe, was dismissed as a result of internal disputes. Ange Postecoglou took charge, but his managerial debut was a tough one: a 0-3 loss to Arsenal and a shock EFL Cup exit at the hands of Swansea, 2-3. Nottingham now sit 15th in the league with four points.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

  • Burnley have lost their last two matches, Nottingham are on a three-game losing streak.
  • Burnley haven’t kept a clean sheet in three straight rounds, Nottingham in five.
  • Nottingham are winless in their last seven away fixtures.
  • In their most recent meeting, Nottingham beat Burnley 2-1.

Probable line-ups

  • Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Laurent; Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster
  • Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Prediction

Both teams are far from their best, but Burnley keep fighting until the final whistle, only to drop points in stoppage time in their last two outings. Nottingham face a tough test, but they have a shot at getting a result. My prediction: both teams to score.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.74
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Wadi Degla FC vs Tala'ea El Gaish prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 10:00 Wadi Degla vs El-Gaish: Will Wadi Degla extend their winning streak? Wadi Degla FC Odds: 1.48 Tala'ea El Gaish Recommended 1xBet
Smouha SC vs Haras El Hodoud prediction Premier League Egypt Today, 13:00 Smouha vs Haras El Hodoud. H2H, lineups and match prediction — September 19, 2025 Smouha SC Odds: 1.5 Haras El Hodoud Bet now Mostbet
Rio Ave vs FC Porto prediction Primeira Liga Portugal Today, 15:15 Rio Ave vs Porto: Will Porto extend their winning streak? Rio Ave Odds: 1.4 FC Porto Bet now Mostbet
Liverpool vs Everton prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 07:30 Liverpool vs Everton prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Liverpool Odds: 1.56 Everton Recommended Mostbet
Girona vs Levante prediction LaLiga Spain 20 sep 2025, 08:00 Girona vs Levante prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Girona Odds: 1.96 Levante Bet now Mostbet
Bologna vs Genoa prediction Serie A Italy 20 sep 2025, 09:00 Bologna vs Genoa prediction, H2H and probable lineups — 20 September 2025 Bologna Odds: 1.86 Genoa Bet now Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Bayern Munich prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20.09.2025 Hoffenheim Odds: 1.6 Bayern Munich Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Freiburg prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Freiburg prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 20, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.84 Freiburg Bet now 1xBet
Augsburg vs Mainz 05 prediction Bundesliga Germany 20 sep 2025, 09:30 Augsburg vs Mainz prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 20, 2025 Augsburg Odds: 1.72 Mainz 05 Bet now 1xBet
West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 West Ham vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 20 September 2025 West Ham Odds: 1.76 Crystal Palace Recommended 1xBet
Brighton vs Tottenham prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Brighton vs Tottenham prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 20 September 2025 Brighton Odds: 1.65 Tottenham Bet now Melbet
Wolverhampton vs Leeds prediction English Premier League 20 sep 2025, 10:00 Wolverhampton vs Leeds. H2H, line-ups and match prediction — 20 September 2025 Wolverhampton Odds: 1.65 Leeds Bet now Melbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores