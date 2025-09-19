Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.74 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

In the fifth round of the English Premier League, Burnley will take on Nottingham at home. The match is set for Saturday, September 20, with kick-off at 16:00 CET. Here’s my betting tip for this clash.

Burnley vs Nottingham: match preview

Burnley clinched promotion to the top flight of English football. The team racked up 100 points from 46 Championship rounds and finished second, just behind Leeds on goal difference, as both sides ended level on points. However, their return to the Premier League has been rocky. In the opening round, Burnley were swept aside by Tottenham 0-3, but then bounced back to beat Sunderland 2-0 and Derby 2-1 in the EFL Cup. Still, the next two league fixtures brought more heartbreak: a 2-3 defeat to Manchester United, conceding a decisive penalty at 90+7', and a 0-1 loss to Liverpool, again letting in a stoppage-time penalty at 90+5'. Two crushing setbacks, leaving the Clarets with just three points from four matches.

Last season, Nottingham secured a European spot by finishing seventh in the table. The new campaign started brightly with a 3-1 win over Brentford and a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace. But things unraveled before the international break, as Nottingham slumped to a 0-3 home loss against West Ham — the final straw for the club’s owner. Nuno Santo, who had guided the Reds into Europe, was dismissed as a result of internal disputes. Ange Postecoglou took charge, but his managerial debut was a tough one: a 0-3 loss to Arsenal and a shock EFL Cup exit at the hands of Swansea, 2-3. Nottingham now sit 15th in the league with four points.

Match facts and head-to-head stats

Burnley have lost their last two matches, Nottingham are on a three-game losing streak.

Burnley haven’t kept a clean sheet in three straight rounds, Nottingham in five.

Nottingham are winless in their last seven away fixtures.

In their most recent meeting, Nottingham beat Burnley 2-1.

Probable line-ups

Burnley: Dubravka; Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman; Cullen, Laurent; Tchaouna, Mejbri, Anthony; Foster

Nottingham: Sels; Savona, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; Sangare, Anderson; Ndoye, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Prediction

Both teams are far from their best, but Burnley keep fighting until the final whistle, only to drop points in stoppage time in their last two outings. Nottingham face a tough test, but they have a shot at getting a result. My prediction: both teams to score.