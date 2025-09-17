Blow for Mamelodi! Team captain Zwane sidelined indefinitely

The midfielder had just returned from a previous injury

The central midfielder is once again struggling with injury woes.

Details: According to Goal South Africa, Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane suffered another injury during the match against Magese last Sunday, just 20 minutes after returning to the pitch following a thigh problem.

The 36-year-old midfielder continues to struggle with his fitness, forcing coach Miguel Cardoso to plan the team’s game without counting on his presence.

