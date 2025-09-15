RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football Premier League South Africa Predictions Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025

Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Marumo Gallants vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Marumo Gallants
17 sep 2025, 13:30
- : -
South Africa,
Mamelodi Sundowns
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the matches of the 6th round of the South African Premier Division will take place on Wednesday at the Thohoyandou Stadium, where Marumo Gallants host Mamelodi Sundowns. Here’s a betting tip for this clash with a solid chance of success.

Match preview

The Gallants’ start to the season has been mixed: they kicked off well but are now winless in three consecutive matches. Alexander Lafitte’s men play a balanced brand of football, but often suffer from lapses in defensive concentration, as seen in their last-round game against Polokwane. Home advantage brings some points, yet their performances against stronger opponents remain questionable.

Offensively, the team is capable of creating chances, but their finishing leaves much to be desired. In recent fixtures, the players have lacked composure in the final phase, costing them valuable points. To stand a chance against Sundowns, Gallants will need to play with maximum discipline and try to capitalize on rare opportunities on the counterattack.

As for Mamelodi Sundowns, one of South African football’s powerhouses, they remain unbeaten and are already hitting their stride. Under the guidance of José Miguel Azevedo Cardoso, the team displays aggressive attacking football with high pressing. In six matches, Sundowns have conceded just one goal—testament to the reliability of their back line. In the last round, they beat Maghessi at home 3-0.

The club is also confident away from home, making them favorites for this upcoming fixture. Historically, Sundowns have performed well against Gallants, and the psychological edge is on their side. If the visitors maintain their usual tempo and ball control, their unbeaten streak is highly likely to continue.

Probable lineups

  • Marumo Gallants: Arubi, Ncube, Sikhhosana, Chabatsane, Mabotja, Mpambaniso, Sithole, Nhlapo, Msendami, Mabuza, Khumalo M.
  • Mamelodi Sundowns: Williams, Cupido, Kekana, Modiba, Mdunyelwa, Mokoena, Allende Bravo, Adams, Matthews, Reyners, Arthur Sales

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Mamelodi Sundowns are unbeaten in their last six league matches (4 wins, 2 draws).
  • Marumo Gallants have conceded as many goals as they’ve scored in their last five matches—5.
  • Sundowns have won each of the last five head-to-head encounters.

Prediction

Sundowns are in top form and look confident both at home and away. Gallants can put up a fight, but their defensive instability and poor chance conversion lower their prospects for a positive result. We believe Mamelodi Sundowns will take all three points here.

Prediction on game W2(-1.0)
Odds: 1.74
