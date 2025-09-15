RU RU ES ES FR FR
Dailysports Predictions Football MLS USA Predictions Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025

Inter Miami vs Seattle Sounders prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 17.09.2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Inter Miami CF vs Seattle Sounders FC prediction Photo: MLSsoccer.com / Author unknown
Inter Miami CF
16 sep 2025, 19:30
- : -
USA, Fort Lauderdale, Chase Stadium
Seattle Sounders FC
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
One of the highlight clashes of the MLS regular season takes place this Wednesday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, where Inter Miami will host the Seattle Sounders. Here’s my take on the outcome, with a bet that offers excellent value.

Match preview

Javier Mascherano’s squad is going through a rough patch: recent defeats have pushed the club down to eighth in the Eastern Conference. Even the presence of Lionel Messi hasn’t solved Inter’s attacking woes—two straight matches without a goal. Still, the Herons remain a force at home: six consecutive victories underscore their reputation as formidable hosts.

Inter’s main weakness is their response after conceding: they haven’t managed a single comeback win in MLS after falling behind since last autumn. However, when facing Western Conference opponents at home, Miami almost always comes away with points. This is their chance not only to end a poor run, but also to avenge their defeat in the Leagues Cup final.

Brian Schmetzer’s men have shown remarkable consistency since their setback at the Club World Cup. Over their last 16 matches, Seattle has lost just once and continues to hold firm near the top of the Western Conference standings. Smart rotation and tactical discipline have allowed the Sounders to maintain a strong balance between attack and defense.

But on the road, Seattle is less convincing: most of their points come at home, and when they concede first away, their chances plummet. In head-to-head matchups, however, the Rave Green have the upper hand—twice beating Inter Miami without conceding a single goal, including in the Leagues Cup final. Maintaining this psychological edge will be crucial for the visitors.

Probable lineups

  • Inter Miami: Ustari, Frey, Allen, Falcon, Alba, De Paul, Bright, Busquets, Segovia, Messi, Allende
  • Seattle Sounders: Frei, A. Roldan, Andrade, Reagan, Tolo, Vargas, C. Roldan, Ferreira, Rusnák, Morris, Musovski

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Inter Miami have won their last six home matches in MLS.
  • Seattle Sounders are unbeaten in their last five games across all competitions.
  • In two direct encounters, Seattle have beaten Inter by an aggregate score of 5-0.

Prediction

This is a statement game for Inter: they’re eager to end their winless streak and gain revenge for the Leagues Cup final. On home turf, they look much more assured, and motivation will be a key factor. Seattle are solid, but less intimidating away. I suggest taking the risk and backing an Inter Miami win at 2.02 odds.

