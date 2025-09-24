Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months

Injury update on Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane

Orlando Pirates' Thabiso Sesane is moving closer to a return to the matchday green grass.

The 25-year-old central defender has been injured since February during a game against Sekhukhune United while former coach Jose Riveiro was in charge. In his place came the sensational Mbekezeli Mbokazi to partner up with Nkosinathi Sibisi.

According to Soccer Laduma, Sesane aims to return after the October international break.

“With the upcoming October international break set to provide additional time to build up his fitness, Sesane is understood to be targeting a potential return to the squad shortly afterwards,” the outlet reported.



