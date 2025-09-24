RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months

Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months

Injury update on Orlando Pirates star Thabiso Sesane
Football news Today, 13:07
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Orlando Pirates star to return after eight months Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates' Thabiso Sesane is moving closer to a return to the matchday green grass.

The 25-year-old central defender has been injured since February during a game against Sekhukhune United while former coach Jose Riveiro was in charge. In his place came the sensational Mbekezeli Mbokazi to partner up with Nkosinathi Sibisi.

Also read: Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Relebohile Mofokeng told to go

According to Soccer Laduma, Sesane aims to return after the October international break.

“With the upcoming October international break set to provide additional time to build up his fitness, Sesane is understood to be targeting a potential return to the squad shortly afterwards,” the outlet reported.


Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Sekhukhune United Sekhukhune United Schedule Sekhukhune United News Sekhukhune United Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University Football news Today, 12:43 Kaizer Chiefs legend registers at University
Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns Football news Today, 10:58 Second Portuguese star gets on flight to SA to join Sundowns
Orlando Pirates coach: I've very happy with my dressing room Football news Today, 10:26 Orlando Pirates coach: I've very happy with my dressing room
Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 07:55 Revealed: How Krol left Orlando Pirates
Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates Football news Today, 07:33 Nigerian player leaves Orlando Pirates
Orlando Pirates stars told to go Football news Yesterday, 15:52 Orlando Pirates stars told to go
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Today, 13:24 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming Football news Today, 13:23 Sundowns confirm a second European star is coming
Sundowns lose out on talented SA youngster Football news Today, 02:54 Sundowns lose out on talented SA youngster
Sundowns star credits his teammates Football news Today, 01:13 Sundowns star credits his teammates
PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players Football news Yesterday, 12:16 PSL club signs two Kaizer Chiefs players
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores