Orlando Pirates stars told to go

Orlando Pirates players Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi urged to move abroad

Orlando Pirates have arguably two of the best youngsters in the Betway Premiership: Relebohile Mofokeng and Mbekezeli Mbokazi.

Mofokeng and Mbokazi, who are already Bafana Bafana internationals at the ages of 20, are tipped to move overseas sooner rather than later.

According to the AmaZulu FC's midfielder Bongani Zungu, who played in France for Amiens, Rangers in Scotland and Portugal's Vitória SC, says the two players should move as early as possible.

“You know, when I went to Europe, I was 24 years old and I was a youngster in South Africa, but they told me I was old when I got there. So they must go, the sooner they go the better,” Zungu said via FARPost.

“We’ve got good players, they have a bright future, and it’s always good to have young players playing abroad, it’s a nice experience. For the country, it could be a good thing if they go as soon as possible," the former Mamelodi Sundowns superstar concluded.