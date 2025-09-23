RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star

Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star

Andre de Jong's move from Stellenbosch FC to Orlando Pirates collapses
Football news Today, 08:11
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star Dumi Ndlela/BackpagePix

What happened?

As reported by DailySports on Monday, Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates submitted an offer to sign Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC.

What's the latest?

With the Premier Soccer League transfer window having closed this morning, Stellies' CEO Rob Benadie has confirmed that the deal crashed.

According to Benadie, the two clubs simply did not reach an agreement for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder from New Zealand.

Also read: Katlego Otladisa joins new PSL club after leaving Orlando Pirates

“The clubs just couldn’t reach the agreement,” Benadie told iDiski Times on Tuesday.

What's next?

Meanwhile, Pirates have three players available for that number 10 role: Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini.

The Sea Robbers will be in action tonight, with Siwelele FC hosting the Betway Premiership game at the Toyota Stadium at 19:30.


Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Stellenbosch Stellenbosch Schedule Stellenbosch News Stellenbosch Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news Football news Today, 02:00 Kaizer Chiefs star comments on Nasreddine Nabi news
Released Pirates winger joins his former club Football news Today, 01:21 Released Pirates winger joins his former club
Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star Football news Today, 00:48 Official: Sundowns announce Portuguese star
Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players Football news Yesterday, 14:51 Mamelodi Sundowns signing two Portuguese players
Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club Football news Yesterday, 13:24 Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club
Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukune United Football news Yesterday, 12:32 Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukhune United
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Today, 04:00 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
McCarthy: Chiefs will try challenge Sundowns and Pirates Football news Today, 01:04 McCarthy: Chiefs will try to challenge Sundowns and Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan Football news Yesterday, 08:06 Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan
The return of Saleng and the ageless striker Grobler. The symbolic team of Betway Premiership round seven in South Africa Football news Yesterday, 04:07 The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores