Orlando Pirates lose out on signing Stellenbosch star

Andre de Jong's move from Stellenbosch FC to Orlando Pirates collapses

Translated by the editors

Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors

What happened?

As reported by DailySports on Monday, Betway Premiership giants Orlando Pirates submitted an offer to sign Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC.

What's the latest?

With the Premier Soccer League transfer window having closed this morning, Stellies' CEO Rob Benadie has confirmed that the deal crashed.

According to Benadie, the two clubs simply did not reach an agreement for the 29-year-old attacking midfielder from New Zealand.

“The clubs just couldn’t reach the agreement,” Benadie told iDiski Times on Tuesday.

What's next?

Meanwhile, Pirates have three players available for that number 10 role: Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini.

The Sea Robbers will be in action tonight, with Siwelele FC hosting the Betway Premiership game at the Toyota Stadium at 19:30.



