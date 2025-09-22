Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star?

Orlando Pirates make a move to sign Andre de Jong from Stellenbosch FC

Talk about a sensational move. Orlando Pirates have reportedly made a move to sign Stellenbosch FC's Andre de Jong before Monday's transfer deadline closure at midnight.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder currently has 16 goals and 11 assists in 103 games for Stellies. The New Zealander is known for his relentless work rate, which is a number 10, who creates chances for his teammates.

According to iDiskiTimes' Lorenz Kohler, Stellenbosch FC's CEO Rob Benadie, the deal could go through in the coming hours before the transfer window shuts at midnight. “No, that deal is not done yet, it might be done in the next few hours,” Stellies CEO Rob Benadie told iDiski Times.

“But it’s not done yet and we’re hoping that he stays with us," Benadie added.

Should he seal the move to Soweto, De Jong will compete with Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi and Kabelo Dlamini for Orlando Pirates' number 10 role.