Kaizer Chiefs legend shows great belief in Orlando Pirates star

Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo a fan of Orlando Pirates star Sipho Mbule

One of Kaizer Chiefs' greatest ever players in history, Doctor Khumalo, has tipped an Orlando Pirates midfielder for Bafana Bafana stardom.

Following the player's move from Mamelodi Sundowns to Pirates, Sipho Mbule, has shown flashes of his brilliant talent at his new club, resulting in a call-up to the South African national team: Bafana Bafana.

Also read: Orlando Pirates sparkle in the first CAF Champions League match

According to Khumalo, Mbule is capable of becoming Bafana's main man at AFCON 2025 in December. “I strongly believe that he will be capable to give us what we want as a country in Morocco, because he’s an experienced player and a very gifted young boy,” Khumalo told iDiskiTimes. “Mbule can be able to deliver for us as a nation,” Khumalo concluded.



