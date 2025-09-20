Mabasa double seals Orlando Pirates perfect start in Africa
CAF Champions League: Lioli 0-3 Orlando Pirates
Football news Today, 12:12Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
@orlandopirates/X
Orlando Pirates have sent an early message in the CAF Champions League. The Buccaneers smashed Lesotho Premier League champions Lioli FC 3-0 in the first preliminary round qualifier, an away first leg at the Toyota Stadium.
Tshegofatso Mabasa scored in the 53rd minute and again in the 57th, before Oswin Appollis found Orlando Pirates' third in stoppage time.
The second leg will be played at the Orlando Stadium next Saturday, 27 September.
Meanwhile, the Soweto giants will return to Betway Premiership action on Tuesday with a trip to Siwelele FC. Kick-off will be at 19:30 at the Free State Stadium.