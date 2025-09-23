Released Pirates winger joins his former club

Katlego Otladisa has rejoined Marumo Gallants after leaving Orlando Pirates

It just never worked out for Katlego Otladisa at Orlando Pirates. The Buccaneers released the 29-year-old winger after just 12 appearances in three seasons.

While Gallants are yet to make the official announcement, iDiski Times' Lorenz Kohler has confirmed that the deal is done and dusted. “Former Orlando Pirates winger Katlego Otladisa has returned to Marumo Gallants on a free transfer,” Kohler reported.

“He was linked with a move to Durban City, but Gallants have acted swiftly to secure the services of the talented winger to bolster their attacking options, securing him on a two-year deal,” the report added.

Meanwhile, Gallants are expected to announce the deal this week or before they take on Kaizer Chiefs at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday.







