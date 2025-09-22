Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club

Zakhele Lepasa to Siwelele FC after Orlando Pirates

Orlando Pirates' former striker Zakhele Lepasa has finally moved on with his career. Siwelele FC are expected to announce the 28-year-old Sowetan this evening.

Lepasa has been a free agent since leaving the Buccaneers as a free agent in early August. According to Unplayable, the former TS Galaxy and SuperSport United forward has completed his move to Bloemfontein. “Zakhele Lepasa joins Siwelele FC on a free transfer,” Unplayable reported.

Known as “Zakes,” he left the Buccaneers after 15 goals and two assists in 64 games, including three MTN8 titles and a Nedbank Cup gold medal.

Lepasa was heavily linked with a move to Durban City FC, but the Citizens quit the waiting game and signed Letsie Koapeng from Orbit College FC instead.