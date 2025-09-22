RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club

Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club

Zakhele Lepasa to Siwelele FC after Orlando Pirates
Football news Today, 13:24
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Former Orlando Pirates striker Lepasa joins new club Sakhele Mqokeli/Getty

Orlando Pirates' former striker Zakhele Lepasa has finally moved on with his career. Siwelele FC are expected to announce the 28-year-old Sowetan this evening.

Lepasa has been a free agent since leaving the Buccaneers as a free agent in early August. According to Unplayable, the former TS Galaxy and SuperSport United forward has completed his move to Bloemfontein. “Zakhele Lepasa joins Siwelele FC on a free transfer,” Unplayable reported.

Also read: Orlando Pirates defender joins Sekhukhune United on loan

Known as “Zakes,” he left the Buccaneers after 15 goals and two assists in 64 games, including three MTN8 titles and a Nedbank Cup gold medal.

Lepasa was heavily linked with a move to Durban City FC, but the Citizens quit the waiting game and signed Letsie Koapeng from Orbit College FC instead.

Related teams and leagues
Orlando Pirates Orlando Pirates Schedule Orlando Pirates News Orlando Pirates Transfers
Siwelele Siwelele Schedule Siwelele News Siwelele Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukune United Football news Today, 12:32 Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukhune United
Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star? Football news Today, 12:13 Deadline day: Orlando Pirates signing Stellenbosch star?
Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan Football news Today, 08:06 Kaizer Chiefs youngster moving to PSL club on loan
Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025 Football news Today, 03:56 Siwelele vs Orlando Pirates: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - September 23, 2025
Pundit questions Kaizer Chiefs winger Football news Today, 02:07 Pundit questions Kaizer Chiefs winger
Kaizer Chiefs legend shows great belief in Orlando Pirates star Football news Today, 00:52 Kaizer Chiefs legend shows great belief in Orlando Pirates star
Related Tournament News
The return of Saleng and the ageless striker Grobler. The symbolic team of Betway Premiership round seven in South Africa Football news Today, 04:07 The return of Saleng and another Grobler performance. The symbolic team of Matchday 7 in the Betway Premiership according to Dailysports
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Today, 03:30 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Lucas Ribeiro’s replacement for R20 million Football news Today, 01:23 Mamelodi Sundowns signing Nuno Santos for R20 million as Lucas Ribeiro’s replacement
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7 Football news Yesterday, 10:55 Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 7
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores