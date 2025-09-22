Orlando Pirates defender signs for Sekhukhune United
Orlando Pirates' stacked right back department has reportedly offloaded Tshepho Mashiloane.
According to SABC Sports' leading reporter Mazola Molefe, the Buccaneers have decided on shipping the 23-year-old defender to Betway Premiership side Sekhukhune United.
“Buccaneers have agreed to send Mashiloane to Sekhukhune United on loan for the remainder of the 2025/26 campaign,” Molefe said.
Mashiloane, who joined Pirates from Baroka in July, is leaving after managing just two appearances from Pirates' 10 games this season.