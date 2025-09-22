Betway Premiership 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 8
Midweek action brings more Betway Premiership fixtures. From Tuesday to Wednesday, September 23–24, the eighth round of matches will take place.
The round opens with Orlando Pirates visiting Sivulele on Tuesday, September 23. The remaining seven fixtures are scheduled for the following day.
Kaizer Chiefs will host Marumo Gallants, while Mamelodi Sundowns travel to face Golden Arrows. Stellenbosch will take on Durban City, and Sekhukhune face off against Chippa United.
Our Dailysports team has prepared a full schedule, all results, and the updated standings for this round of the Betway Premiership.
Kickoff times are in CET.
Betway Premiership – Eighth Round
- September 23
19:30 Siwelele – Orlando Pirates
- September 24
15:00 Golden Arrows – Mamelodi Sundowns
17:30 Kaizer Chiefs – Marumo Gallants
19:30 TS Galaxy – AmaZulu
19:30 Stellenbosch – Durban City
19:30 Sekhukhune – Chippa United
19:30 Richards Bay – Magesi
19:30 Orbit College – Polokwane City