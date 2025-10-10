ES ES FR FR
Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match

The reasons seem quite logical.
Football news Today, 12:54
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Anthony Taylor explains why he sent off Enzo Maresca during the last match Getty Images

In the latest Premier League fixture, Chelsea defeated Liverpool 2–1 at Stamford Bridge, but in the closing minutes of the game, the Blues’ manager Enzo Maresca was shown a red card and sent off. The referee has now clarified his decision.

Details: Speaking to the BBC, Anthony Taylor admitted he wasn’t particularly pleased to make that call, but said it was the right and necessary decision that couldn’t be ignored.

Quote: “I’m not especially happy that I had to send him off for a second yellow card, but people seem to forget that two years ago every Premier League club signed a charter,” Taylor explained.

Reminder: As is often the case in high-profile showdowns like this, controversy was never far away. Both sides had reason to be frustrated with the referee's decisions. In the first half, Anthony Taylor did not award a penalty to Liverpool for a foul on Garnacho, and after the break, he let another questionable moment in Chelsea's box go unpunished.

