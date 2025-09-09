Another Dane in Leverkusen? Bayer looking to sign Christian Eriksen

The club's new head coach is interested in the transfer.

Details: According to Daily Express, Bayer is considering the option of signing experienced midfielder Christian Eriksen.

The arrival of Kasper Hjulmand as the team's new head coach could help persuade the 33-year-old to move to Germany, as he knows the former Denmark national team boss very well.

Last season, Christian Eriksen tallied 5 goals and 6 assists in 35 appearances for Manchester United across all competitions. He left the English club this summer when his contract expired and has been a free agent since.

Reminder: Kasper Hjulmand has taken charge of Bayer Leverkusen