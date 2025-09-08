RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Official: Bayer has chosen ten Hag's successor. An unexpected candidate

Official: Bayer has chosen ten Hag's successor. An unexpected candidate

No famous Spaniards.
Football news Today, 09:20
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
x.com/bayer04_en

With Erik ten Hag's dismissal from the position of Bayer's head coach a week ago, the club's management was faced with the challenge of finding a new leader. Fortunately for the 'Pharmacists', the issue was resolved rather swiftly.

Details: It was officially announced that the new head coach of Bayer is a Danish specialist, Kasper Hjulmand, who previously managed the Danish national team. 53-years-old coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2027 and no more details of the deal were disclosed.

Reminder: Hjulmand coached Denmark from 2020 to 2024, guiding them to their first European Championship semifinal since 1992. Under his leadership, the Scandinavian side failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and at the most recent Euros in Germany, Denmark were knocked out in the round of 16 by the hosts.

Earlier reports stated that Bayer's management had numerous complaints about ten Hag, who worked with the 'Pharmacists' for barely two months, calling him arguably the worst coach the club has had in the last twenty years.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Related Team News
Хюльманд Football news Yesterday, 16:53 Bayer have made their coaching decision! Kasper Hjulmand is the favorite for the head coach position.
Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan Football news 03 sep 2025, 14:09 Victor Boniface comments on failed medical in Milan
Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Bundesliga club Football news 03 sep 2025, 12:30 Ange Postecoglou could take charge of Bundesliga club
Football news 03 sep 2025, 04:16 "The worst coach in 20 years": Bayer management was extremely dissatisfied with ten Hag
Claudio Giraldes Football news 03 sep 2025, 01:53 Bayer finds Ten Hag's replacement in La Liga
It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed Football news 02 sep 2025, 12:30 It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores