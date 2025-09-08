No famous Spaniards.

With Erik ten Hag's dismissal from the position of Bayer's head coach a week ago, the club's management was faced with the challenge of finding a new leader. Fortunately for the 'Pharmacists', the issue was resolved rather swiftly.

Details: It was officially announced that the new head coach of Bayer is a Danish specialist, Kasper Hjulmand, who previously managed the Danish national team. 53-years-old coach has signed a contract until June 30, 2027 and no more details of the deal were disclosed.

🤝 Kasper Hjulmand unterschreibt als neuer Cheftrainer bei Bayer 04.



Herzlich Willkommen in Leverkusen, Coach! ⚫️🔴

Reminder: Hjulmand coached Denmark from 2020 to 2024, guiding them to their first European Championship semifinal since 1992. Under his leadership, the Scandinavian side failed to progress from the group stage at the 2022 World Cup, and at the most recent Euros in Germany, Denmark were knocked out in the round of 16 by the hosts.

Earlier reports stated that Bayer's management had numerous complaints about ten Hag, who worked with the 'Pharmacists' for barely two months, calling him arguably the worst coach the club has had in the last twenty years.