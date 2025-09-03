There were plenty of complaints.

Two days ago, Erik ten Hag was dismissed from his position as head coach of Bayer, and the Dutchman left a distinctly negative impression within the "Pharmacists'" camp.

Details: According to Bild, the work of the former Manchester United manager was widely criticized in Bayer’s club offices. Those who have been with the club for a long time had already included him in the "worst coaches of the last 20 years" list even before his official departure.

There were also specific complaints within the squad. Both players and staff noted that ten Hag "failed to communicate any ideas," and in the dressing room "no one understood what to do, even with a 3-1 lead."

The coach himself complained about the squad’s lack of physical readiness, despite having a full preseason. Ten Hag strongly opposed the sale of Granit Xhaka, but the club still let him go to Sunderland. Additionally, the transfer of Lucas Vázquez from Real Madrid was carried out without his knowledge.

Reminder: The Dutchman himself has little to mourn. Although he complained about not being given time or trust, he did receive a hefty compensation package from Bayer.