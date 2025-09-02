It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed

It came at a price.

Erik ten Hag's stint as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach may have been brief, but the 'Pharmacists' still had to dig deep into their pockets for the Dutchman.

Details: According to Bild, there was a special compensation clause in the contract, which was triggered upon Ten Hag’s dismissal. As a result, the Dutchman received a total payout of six million euros (five million as compensation and one million as salary).

Ten Hag was at the helm for exactly 60 days. This means each day of his tenure cost Leverkusen a staggering 100,000 euros.

Reminder: Ten Hag was officially sacked yesterday, September 1. Under his leadership, Bayer defeated Grossaspach in the German Cup (4-0), lost to Hoffenheim (1-2), and drew with Werder Bremen (3-3) in their opening competitive fixtures.