RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed

It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed

It came at a price.
Football news Today, 12:30
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
It cost a pretty penny. How much Bayer paid for every day of Ten Hag’s stay revealed x.com/bayer04_en

Erik ten Hag's stint as Bayer Leverkusen's head coach may have been brief, but the 'Pharmacists' still had to dig deep into their pockets for the Dutchman.

Details: According to Bild, there was a special compensation clause in the contract, which was triggered upon Ten Hag’s dismissal. As a result, the Dutchman received a total payout of six million euros (five million as compensation and one million as salary).

Ten Hag was at the helm for exactly 60 days. This means each day of his tenure cost Leverkusen a staggering 100,000 euros.

Reminder: Ten Hag was officially sacked yesterday, September 1. Under his leadership, Bayer defeated Grossaspach in the German Cup (4-0), lost to Hoffenheim (1-2), and drew with Werder Bremen (3-3) in their opening competitive fixtures.

Related teams and leagues
Bayer Leverkusen Bayer Leverkusen Schedule Bayer Leverkusen News Bayer Leverkusen Transfers
Related Team News
Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings Football news Today, 05:32 Insane sums! Chelsea tops the transfer market earnings
"Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal Football news Yesterday, 16:06 "Parting ways with the coach after just two league matches is an unprecedented case." - Ten Hag comments on his dismissal
Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal Football news Yesterday, 15:23 Colombian reinforcement! Official: Piero Hincapie joins London Arsenal
Victor Boniface in the Bayer line-up Football news Yesterday, 13:06 Thriller! Victor Boniface one step away from Werder move
Young guard! Official: Ezequiel Fernandez joins Bayer Leverkusen Football news Yesterday, 11:51 Young guard! Official: Ezequiel Fernandez joins Bayer Leverkusen
Nicholas Jackson in the Chelsea line-up Football news Yesterday, 10:33 Once again: Here we go! Bayern finalizes agreement with Chelsea for Nicolas Jackson on the second attempt
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores