Breaking! Erik ten Hag dismissed from Bayer Leverkusen

His stint was short-lived.

Xabi Alonso built a championship-winning Bayer Leverkusen, but after last season he left the club, and Erik ten Hag took over. However, his tenure was brief.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch manager has been sacked from his position as head coach of the "Pharmacists." The decision was made on the morning of Monday, September 1.

Soon after, Bayer officially confirmed the news, announcing that Erik ten Hag had been dismissed.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect.



Bayer 04 Leverkusen has parted ways with head coach Erik ten Hag with immediate effect.

Training will be taken over by the assistant coaching staff for the time being.

Earlier, we reported that the club's management was dissatisfied with the team's development and was analyzing the situation in search of the best solution. The coach himself was reluctant to leave and asked the management for more time.

Recall: In the opening official matches under ten Hag, Bayer defeated Großaspach in the German Cup (4:0), lost to Hoffenheim (1:2), and drew with Werder (3:3).