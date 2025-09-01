Breaking! Erik ten Hag dismissed from Bayer Leverkusen

RU RU ES ES FR FR
His stint was short-lived.
Football news Today, 06:20
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Breaking! Erik ten Hag fired from Bayer Leverkusen Getty Images

Xabi Alonso built a championship-winning Bayer Leverkusen, but after last season he left the club, and Erik ten Hag took over. However, his tenure was brief.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch manager has been sacked from his position as head coach of the "Pharmacists." The decision was made on the morning of Monday, September 1.

Soon after, Bayer officially confirmed the news, announcing that Erik ten Hag had been dismissed.

Earlier, we reported that the club's management was dissatisfied with the team's development and was analyzing the situation in search of the best solution. The coach himself was reluctant to leave and asked the management for more time.

Recall: In the opening official matches under ten Hag, Bayer defeated Großaspach in the German Cup (4:0), lost to Hoffenheim (1:2), and drew with Werder (3:3).

