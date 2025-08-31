RU RU ES ES FR FR
After just two rounds! Bayer mulls over sacking ten Hag!

It's only August, but Bayer's management is already dissatisfied with the team's situation and is considering dismissing head coach Erik ten Hag.

Details: According to Florian Plettenberg, Bayer Leverkusen is weighing up the possibility of parting ways with the Dutch specialist Erik ten Hag. The club's hierarchy is unhappy with how things are unfolding and is analyzing the situation in search of the best solution.

The coach himself is reluctant to leave and is asking the management for more time to properly assess the team's overhaul. Let's not forget, his contract runs until June 2027.

In the opening official games under ten Hag, Bayer crushed Großaspach in the German Cup (4-0), lost to Hoffenheim (1-2), and drew with Werder (3-3).

