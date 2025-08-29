RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Rayo Vallecano vs Barcelona prediction @RayoVallecano / X
Rayo Vallecano
Rayo Vallecano Rayo Vallecano Schedule Rayo Vallecano News Rayo Vallecano Transfers
LaLiga Spain LaLiga Spain Table LaLiga Spain Fixtures LaLiga Spain Predictions
31 aug 2025, 15:30
- : -
Spain, Madrid, Campo de Futbol de Vallecas
Barcelona
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now

On August 31, in the third round of La Liga, Rayo Vallecano will host last season’s champions Barcelona on their home turf. Read on for a detailed preview of the match and our thoughts on the potential outcome.

See also: Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

Match preview

Rayo Vallecano have started the campaign with confidence. After a historic eighth-place finish last season—which earned them a return to European competition for the first time in 24 years—the “Franjirrojos” have kicked off this season in high spirits: they defeated Girona 3-1 in the opener despite some goalkeeping errors, and narrowly lost 0-1 to Athletic in the second round.

In Europe, Rayo swept past Belarusian side Neman 5-0 in the Conference League qualifiers, booking their place in the group stage. The team has looked confident in possession, created plenty of chances, and has shown clinical finishing in nearly every match of the 2025/26 season so far.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, continue their evolution. In pre-season, Barça played four friendlies, winning all of them while racking up 20 goals and conceding just four.

The Catalans have also started the official campaign proactively: they demolished Mallorca 3-0 on opening day, and in their away La Liga clash against Levante, the "Blaugrana" pulled off a comeback after trailing 2-0 at half-time. The team attacks relentlessly, plays dominant football, and is building on the momentum from last season.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Luiz Felipe, Chavarría, Siss, Diaz, Lopez, Garcia, De Frutos, Palazón

Barcelona: Garcia, Koundé, Garcia E, Cubarsí, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha, Torres

Match facts and head-to-head

  • In the last five meetings between the teams, Barcelona have won three times, with one draw and one win for Rayo
  • Rayo Vallecano have scored in seven of their last eight matches
  • Barcelona have won nine out of their last ten games

Prediction

Barcelona always find the net, but often leave plenty of space behind for opponents to exploit. In my view, Rayo have started the season well and are capable of scoring against Joan Garcia. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.63.

Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes
Odds: 1.63
1xBet Promo Code
1x_1912910 Promo code copied
1xBet 5.00
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Novak Djokovic vs Cameron Norrie prediction and betting tips - August 30, 2025 Novak Djokovic Odds: 1.75 Cameron Norrie Recommended Melbet
Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction US Open Today, 19:00 Aryna Sabalenka vs Leylah Fernandez prediction and bets - August 30, 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Odds: 1.87 Leylah Fernandez Bet now Mostbet
Chelsea vs Fulham prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 07:30 Chelsea vs Fulham: Can Fulham snatch points from Chelsea? Chelsea Odds: 1.57 Fulham Bet now 1xBet
Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction South African Betway Premiership 30 aug 2025, 09:00 Stellenbosch vs Mamelodi Sundowns prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 30.08.2025 Stellenbosch Odds: 1.85 Mamelodi Sundowns Recommended Melbet
Hoffenheim vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Hoffenheim vs Eintracht: Who will keep their winning streak alive? Hoffenheim Odds: 1.75 Eintracht Frankfurt Bet now 1xBet
VfB Stuttgart vs Borussia Moenchengladbach prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Stuttgart vs Borussia Mönchengladbach prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 VfB Stuttgart Odds: 1.68 Borussia Moenchengladbach Bet now 1xBet
RB Leipzig vs FC Heidenheim prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Leipzig vs Heidenheim prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 RB Leipzig Odds: 1.6 FC Heidenheim Recommended Mostbet
Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction Bundesliga Germany 30 aug 2025, 09:30 Werder vs Bayer prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Werder Bremen Odds: 1.99 Bayer Leverkusen Bet now Mostbet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley: Can United secure their first win of the season? Manchester United Odds: 1.47 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Tottenham vs Bournemouth prediction, H2H and probable lineups – 30 August 2025 Tottenham Odds: 1.74 Bournemouth Recommended Mostbet
Sunderland vs Brentford prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Sunderland vs Brentford prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 30 August 2025 Sunderland Odds: 1.77 Brentford Bet now 1xBet
Manchester United vs Burnley prediction English Premier League 30 aug 2025, 10:00 Manchester United vs Burnley prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 30, 2025 Manchester United Odds: 1.81 Burnley Bet now Mostbet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores