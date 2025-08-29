Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.63 1xBet Promo Code 1x_1912910 Promo code copied 5.00 Bet now

On August 31, in the third round of La Liga, Rayo Vallecano will host last season’s champions Barcelona on their home turf. Read on for a detailed preview of the match and our thoughts on the potential outcome.

Match preview

Rayo Vallecano have started the campaign with confidence. After a historic eighth-place finish last season—which earned them a return to European competition for the first time in 24 years—the “Franjirrojos” have kicked off this season in high spirits: they defeated Girona 3-1 in the opener despite some goalkeeping errors, and narrowly lost 0-1 to Athletic in the second round.

In Europe, Rayo swept past Belarusian side Neman 5-0 in the Conference League qualifiers, booking their place in the group stage. The team has looked confident in possession, created plenty of chances, and has shown clinical finishing in nearly every match of the 2025/26 season so far.

Barcelona, under Hansi Flick, continue their evolution. In pre-season, Barça played four friendlies, winning all of them while racking up 20 goals and conceding just four.

The Catalans have also started the official campaign proactively: they demolished Mallorca 3-0 on opening day, and in their away La Liga clash against Levante, the "Blaugrana" pulled off a comeback after trailing 2-0 at half-time. The team attacks relentlessly, plays dominant football, and is building on the momentum from last season.

Probable lineups

Rayo Vallecano: Batalla, Ratiu, Lejeune, Luiz Felipe, Chavarría, Siss, Diaz, Lopez, Garcia, De Frutos, Palazón

Barcelona: Garcia, Koundé, Garcia E, Cubarsí, Balde, De Jong, Pedri, Yamal, Lopez, Raphinha, Torres

Match facts and head-to-head

In the last five meetings between the teams, Barcelona have won three times, with one draw and one win for Rayo

Rayo Vallecano have scored in seven of their last eight matches

Barcelona have won nine out of their last ten games

Prediction

Barcelona always find the net, but often leave plenty of space behind for opponents to exploit. In my view, Rayo have started the season well and are capable of scoring against Joan Garcia. My prediction: both teams to score — YES at 1.63.