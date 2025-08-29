RU RU ES ES FR FR
Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 31, 2025

Luis Torres Dailysports's expert
Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction Photo: https://x.com/RCDEspanyol/Author unknownn
31 aug 2025, 13:30
- : -
Spain, Barcelona, RCDE Stadium
One of the matches of La Liga's third round will take place on Sunday at the Cornellà-El Prat stadium, where local side Espanyol will host Osasuna. Let's take a closer look at a bet on the teams' scoring productivity in this clash.

Espanyol

Espanyol finished last La Liga season in 14th place, fighting until the very end to stay in the top flight—just two points separated them from relegated Leganés. The end of the campaign was tense: in the final seven rounds, the team managed just one win, one draw, and suffered five defeats. However, a 2-0 victory over Las Palmas in the last round secured their La Liga status.

The preseason went very well: Espanyol played six friendlies, winning four and drawing two. They carried that momentum into the new season, defeating Atlético 2-1 at home and earning a 2-2 draw away at Real Sociedad.

When it comes to home games against Osasuna, Espanyol have struggled: they haven't beaten this opponent at home in five straight matches—two losses and three draws, with four of those five encounters featuring under 2.5 goals.

Osasuna

Osasuna enjoyed a strong La Liga campaign last season, finishing ninth and tallying the same number of points as Rayo Vallecano, who qualified for the Conference League. They missed out on Europa League football by just three points, making it a successful year overall. However, preseason preparations were less convincing: out of six friendlies, Osasuna won just once, drew twice, and suffered three defeats.

The start of the La Liga season was also challenging—they lost 0-1 away to Real Madrid, conceding the only goal from the penalty spot, but bounced back with a 1-0 home win over Valencia.

Head-to-head against Espanyol, Osasuna boast a solid record: they are unbeaten in the last nine meetings, with five wins and four draws. Most of these games have been low-scoring affairs—eight of the nine finished with under 2.5 goals.

Probable lineups

  • Espanyol: Dmitrovic, El Hilali, Rubio, Cabrera, Romero, Lozano, Esposito, Dolan, Milla, Puado, Fernandez Jaen.
  • Osasuna: Herrera, Cruz, Catena, Boyomo, Moncayola, Oroz, Torro, Gomez, Rozier, Muñoz, Budimir.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

  • Espanyol have won 3 of their last 4 home matches.
  • Espanyol are unbeaten in their last 9 matches.
  • 4 of Espanyol's last 6 matches have seen over 2.5 goals.
  • Osasuna have failed to win 3 of their last 4 matches.
  • Osasuna have lost 3 of their last 4 away games.
  • Osasuna are unbeaten in the last 9 head-to-head meetings.
  • The last eight meetings between these teams have all ended with under 2.5 goals.

Espanyol vs Osasuna prediction

Despite Espanyol's confident start to the season, head-to-head encounters between these sides have traditionally been low-scoring, and Espanyol haven't managed to beat their rivals for quite some time. Given these stats and both teams' current form, we can expect a tightly contested match with few goals. My pick for this game is under 2.5 goals at odds of 1.64.

