Arsenal have agreed personal terms with Hincapié

But they still need to reach an agreement with Bayer.
Football news Today, 03:50
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapié has caught the eye of London club Arsenal, who have ramped up efforts to secure the player in recent days. Negotiations are now entering their final stage.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ecuadorian and Arsenal have reached an agreement on personal terms. The next hurdle is striking a deal with Bayer themselves, and this is where differences remain.

Arsenal prefer to take Hincapié on loan with an obligation to buy, but so far there is no indication whether this option has been approved by the "Pharmacists". Meanwhile, signing the Ecuadorian could unlock Jakub Kiwior's move to Porto.

Reminder: Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has already lost two key attacking players early in the season. Kai Havertz picked up an injury last Wednesday, but details remain undisclosed, as is the case with Bukayo Saka, who is set to miss up to a month with a hamstring issue.

