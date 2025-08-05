Porto targets Arsenal defender. Arteta's response revealed

Recently, Porto secured the signing of Southampton defender Jan Bednarek, but the Portuguese giants were eager to bolster their backline with another player from English football—this time from a more illustrious club.

Details: According to Santi Aouna, Porto set their sights on a loan deal with a €27 million buy option for Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior. However, the Gunners were not satisfied with this proposal. They are only willing to consider parting ways with Bednarek's compatriot under more favorable terms, insisting that any deal must involve a permanent transfer.

Reminder: Last season, the 25-year-old Kiwior made 30 appearances for London’s Arsenal, spending a total of 2,155 minutes on the pitch. He contributed one goal and two assists, and also picked up two yellow cards.

Recently, Sporting striker Viktor Gyökeres became Kiwior’s teammate. Gyökeres shared what motivated him to choose the number 14 jersey at Arsenal—the same number once worn by the legendary Thierry Henry.