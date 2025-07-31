Gyökeres admits he didn't choose Arsenal's No. 14 shirt because of Henry

At London’s Arsenal, recent signing Viktor Gyökeres will wear the number 14 shirt—a move that immediately sparked comparisons with legendary striker Thierry Henry, who famously donned the same number. But the Swede is more modest in his approach.

Details: Gyökeres admitted that while he is aware of Henry, his options for a squad number were extremely limited, with most numbers already taken—so he simply picked what was available. He added that he isn’t seeking comparisons to the famed Frenchman.

