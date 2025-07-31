Gyökeres admits he didn't choose Arsenal's No. 14 shirt because of Henry
At London’s Arsenal, recent signing Viktor Gyökeres will wear the number 14 shirt—a move that immediately sparked comparisons with legendary striker Thierry Henry, who famously donned the same number. But the Swede is more modest in his approach.
Details: Gyökeres admitted that while he is aware of Henry, his options for a squad number were extremely limited, with most numbers already taken—so he simply picked what was available. He added that he isn’t seeking comparisons to the famed Frenchman.
Quote: "Of course, I know about the history. To be honest, there weren’t that many numbers left. There wasn’t much to choose from. But this number was free. So when I found out, the decision was easy for me.
I’m not aiming to be compared to what he achieved in his career—especially here. I just want to do my job and show my qualities. Of course, he was a fantastic player, but we’re different," Gyökeres told Reuters.