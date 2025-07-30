RU RU ES ES FR FR
Arteta allows Gyökeres to make Arsenal debut against Tottenham

But it may take a little more time.
Football news Today, 09:10
Liam Garcia
Arteta allows Dykeres to make Arsenal debut against Tottenham

Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres has already been officially unveiled as an Arsenal player, and Gunners fans are eager to see their new signing in action. However, head coach Mikel Arteta is in no rush to throw his forward straight into the fray.

Details: The Arsenal boss stated that Gyökeres has only had two training sessions with the team, so his condition still needs to be assessed. Therefore, it cannot be said for certain that the Swede will make his debut in the upcoming friendly against Tottenham.

Quote: "He has only taken part in yesterday's and today's sessions — that's very little. We'll assess his condition this evening, and if the medical staff are satisfied with his readiness to play in tomorrow's match, it's possible. We'll discuss it tonight," Arteta said.

Reminder: The contract between the Swede and Arsenal runs until 2030, and Sporting managed to secure €65 million for their star's transfer, as well as an additional €10 million in various bonuses.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
