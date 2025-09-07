Prediction on game Total under 2.5 Odds: 1.66 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On September 9, 2025, as part of the European World Cup qualification in Group K, Albania will face Latvia. Kick-off is scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time. Let's take a closer look at the best bet for goals in this encounter.

Albania

The Albanian national team heads into their home clash against Latvia after a narrow 1-0 friendly win over Gibraltar. In World Cup qualifying, Albania has played four matches so far. The campaign began with a tough 0-2 defeat to England, but the team quickly stabilized, beating Andorra 3-0 and earning two draws—one at home against Serbia and the other away to Latvia. Currently, Albania sits third in the group standings, trailing second place by just two points, although Serbia holds a game in hand.

Previously, Albania competed in the Nations League B, where the team struggled and was relegated to League C for the next edition. When it comes to head-to-head history at home against Latvia, there have been two matches—both ended in high-scoring draws.

Latvia

Latvia approaches this upcoming clash after a home defeat to Serbia by a scoreline of 0-1. That marked their fourth consecutive match without a win. Overall, the team's recent form leaves much to be desired: in their last nine games, Latvia has managed just one victory—against Andorra in the opening round of qualifying, followed by two losses and a draw.

At present, Latvia sits fourth in the group, just one point behind Albania. In other competitions, Latvia featured in Nations League C, where they finished bottom of their group. However, the Latvians still have a shot at retaining their League C status in the upcoming promotion/relegation playoffs against Gibraltar.

As for the head-to-head record with Albania, it's a fascinating rivalry: the teams have met five times, and every single encounter ended in a draw. Three of those five draws were high-scoring affairs.

Probable lineups

Albania: Strakosha, Mitaj, Kumbulla, Ismajli, Balliu, Shehu, Asllani, Laci, Broja, Hodja, Manaj.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Albania is unbeaten in four straight matches.

Eight of Albania's last ten matches have featured under 2.5 goals.

Latvia has failed to win eight of their last nine games.

Four of Latvia's last five matches have finished with under 2.5 goals.

Albania vs Latvia match prediction

This clash between Albania and Latvia promises to be a decisive one. Latvia enters with their final chance to stay in the hunt for second place, while Albania will be determined to solidify their position. History shows these teams always battle it out to the wire—no one has managed a win yet, with all encounters ending in draws. Expect a tense, hard-fought contest with few goals. My pick for this match: under 2.5 goals, at odds of 1.66.