Dailysports Predictions Football World Cup Qualification CAF Predictions Ghana vs Mali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Ghana vs Mali prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 8, 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Ghana vs Mali prediction Photo: beinsports.com / Author unknown
Ghana
08 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International,
Mali
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game Total under 2.0
Odds: 1.87
One of the headline clashes of the 6th round in the African qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup will unfold on Monday at the Accra Sports Stadium, where Ghana's national team hosts Mali. I'm backing a bet on goals in this matchup, with strong odds for success.

Match preview

Ghana remains atop their group, but their last outing exposed some vulnerabilities. Against Chad, the Black Stars dropped two points after conceding late, despite dominating most of the contest. Otto Addo has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, spearheaded by Jordan Ayew and Mohammed Kudus, but finishing chances continues to be the Achilles' heel. On home turf in Accra, Ghana are unbeaten and exude confidence, yet the pressure of the standings could impact their mental composure.

The return of Thomas Partey will be a crucial boost, as he brings added stability to the midfield. The defence, marshalled by Salisu and Djiku, looks set to tighten up further, but the key question is whether the Black Stars can convert their superiority into goals. This fixture is a test of both quality and character—dropping points at home could prove costly in the race for direct World Cup qualification.

Mali, on the other hand, arrive in Accra buoyed by a convincing win over Comoros. Tom Saintfiet's men delivered a rare display of balance: the attacking line, led by Kamory Doumbia and Dorgeles Nene, was well-supported by a solid midfield block. Mali have conceded just four goals in seven matches, and their resolute defence remains the team's main trump card this campaign.

Still, the attack lacks consistency—too many chances go begging. In Accra, the visitors are unlikely to dictate play, but their reliance on quick counterattacks and set pieces could pay dividends. If Mali can stay focused and make the most of their limited opportunities, they have every chance of snatching points from this daunting away fixture.

Probable lineups

  • Ghana: Asare; Mensah, Salisu, Opoku, Djiku; Partey, Francis; Semenyo, Kudus, Schindler; Ayew
  • Mali: Diarra; Diakite, Nyakate, Dante, Nene; Koulibaly, Dieng, Fofana; Doumbia, Traore, Sangare

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Ghana remain unbeaten in Accra during this qualifying campaign, cementing their status as one of Africa's strongest home sides.
  • Mali have lost just once in seven rounds, though a string of draws has cost them valuable points.
  • The last three meetings between these sides have all seen both teams find the net.

Prediction

Both teams come into this clash highly motivated: Ghana are aiming to consolidate their lead, while Mali are desperate to reignite their qualification push. The hosts boast more attacking firepower, but the visitors are organized and disciplined at the back. A tightly contested affair looks likely, and the best bet is "Under 2.0 Total Goals" at odds of 1.87—a pick that accurately reflects the current balance of power.

Comments
