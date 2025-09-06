Prediction on game W2(0) Odds: 1.65 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 4 in the Spanish Segunda will take place on Sunday at the Reino de León stadium in León, where the local side Cultural Leonesa will host Madrid's Leganés. Here's a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cultural Leonesa are enduring an extremely poor start to the season. The team has lost all three opening matches, scoring only once and conceding six. The thrashing by Burgos (1–5) was particularly painful, highlighting their defensive frailties. The hosts also lack the squad depth needed to seriously change their fortunes.

Poor attacking output and a lack of balance between the lines make Leonesa one of the main relegation candidates. In the last round, they fell to Sporting Gijón (0–1), barely showing any threat going forward. The fans at Reino de León are unlikely to inspire their team to heroics against such a well-organized opponent.

Leganés, although yet to win, look significantly more stable. The team has drawn all three matches so far, but each time they've shown fighting spirit and plenty of attacking variety. The 2–2 draw with Deportivo, where the "Pepineros" dominated most of the match and only lost the win at the very end, deserves special mention.

Under Paco López, Leganés aim to strengthen their position in the table and challenge for a playoff spot. The team is balanced across all lines and boasts much greater squad depth than their current rivals. The match in León is a great opportunity to finally notch up their first victory of the season.

Probable line-ups

Cultural Leonesa : Badía, Domínguez, Barjić, Hinojo, García, Ojeda, Abrunedo, Larios, Rodríguez Chacón, Collado, Paraschiv

: Badía, Domínguez, Barjić, Hinojo, García, Ojeda, Abrunedo, Larios, Rodríguez Chacón, Collado, Paraschiv Leganés: Soriano, Marvel, Sáenz, Aguilar, Peña, Duc, Diavar, Cissé, García, De la Fuente, Millán

Match facts and head-to-head

The only official match between these teams ended in a 3–2 win for Leganés.

Cultural Leonesa have lost all three opening league matches.

Leganés are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Prediction

In this encounter, Leganés have the clear edge in squad quality and balance. Despite not yet winning, the team is playing mature football and should be able to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses. Leonesa, at this stage of the season, show no signs of improvement, making an away win the logical prediction.