RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Predictions Football Segunda Division Spain Predictions Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025

Cultural Leonesa vs Leganés prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 7 September 2025

Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Cultural Leonesa vs Leganes prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Cultural Leonesa
Cultural Leonesa Cultural Leonesa Schedule Cultural Leonesa Transfers
Segunda Division Spain Segunda Division Spain Table Segunda Division Spain Fixtures Segunda Division Spain Predictions
07 sep 2025, 12:30
- : -
Spain, Leon, Estadio Reino de Leon
Leganes
Leganes Leganes Schedule Leganes News Leganes Transfers
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now

One of the fixtures of matchday 4 in the Spanish Segunda will take place on Sunday at the Reino de León stadium in León, where the local side Cultural Leonesa will host Madrid's Leganés. Here's a bet on the outcome of this clash with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Cultural Leonesa are enduring an extremely poor start to the season. The team has lost all three opening matches, scoring only once and conceding six. The thrashing by Burgos (1–5) was particularly painful, highlighting their defensive frailties. The hosts also lack the squad depth needed to seriously change their fortunes.

Poor attacking output and a lack of balance between the lines make Leonesa one of the main relegation candidates. In the last round, they fell to Sporting Gijón (0–1), barely showing any threat going forward. The fans at Reino de León are unlikely to inspire their team to heroics against such a well-organized opponent.

Leganés, although yet to win, look significantly more stable. The team has drawn all three matches so far, but each time they've shown fighting spirit and plenty of attacking variety. The 2–2 draw with Deportivo, where the "Pepineros" dominated most of the match and only lost the win at the very end, deserves special mention.

Under Paco López, Leganés aim to strengthen their position in the table and challenge for a playoff spot. The team is balanced across all lines and boasts much greater squad depth than their current rivals. The match in León is a great opportunity to finally notch up their first victory of the season.

Probable line-ups

  • Cultural Leonesa: Badía, Domínguez, Barjić, Hinojo, García, Ojeda, Abrunedo, Larios, Rodríguez Chacón, Collado, Paraschiv
  • Leganés: Soriano, Marvel, Sáenz, Aguilar, Peña, Duc, Diavar, Cissé, García, De la Fuente, Millán

Match facts and head-to-head

  • The only official match between these teams ended in a 3–2 win for Leganés.
  • Cultural Leonesa have lost all three opening league matches.
  • Leganés are unbeaten in their last six matches across all competitions.

Prediction

In this encounter, Leganés have the clear edge in squad quality and balance. Despite not yet winning, the team is playing mature football and should be able to exploit their opponent’s weaknesses. Leonesa, at this stage of the season, show no signs of improvement, making an away win the logical prediction.

Prediction on game W2(0)
Odds: 1.65
Melbet Bonus
Melbet 4.93
Bet now
Comments
Only registered users can post and reply to comments
Upcoming Predictions
Nicaragua vs Costa Rica prediction World Cup Qualification CONCACAF Today, 22:00 Nicaragua vs Costa Rica: H2H, prediction and lineups – September 6, 2025 Nicaragua Odds: 1.75 Costa Rica Recommended Mostbet
Latvia vs Serbia prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 09:00 Latvia vs Serbia prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 6, 2025 Latvia Odds: 1.62 Serbia Bet now 1xBet
Deportivo La Coruna vs Sporting Gijon prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 10:15 Deportivo vs Sporting Gijón: Who will keep their unbeaten run alive? Deportivo La Coruna Odds: 1.9 Sporting Gijon Bet now 1xBet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra: how many goals will the Three Lions score in this match? England Odds: 1.4 Andorra Recommended Mostbet
England vs Andorra prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 England vs Andorra prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 England Odds: 1.8 Andorra Bet now Melbet
Armenia vs Portugal prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 12:00 Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Armenia Odds: 1.68 Portugal Bet now Mostbet
Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 12:30 Real Zaragoza vs Real Valladolid prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 6, 2025 Real Zaragoza Odds: 1.97 Real Valladolid Recommended Mostbet
San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 14:45 San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina: H2H, prediction and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 San Marino Odds: 1.67 Bosnia and Herzegovina Bet now Mostbet
Austria vs Cyprus prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 14:45 Austria vs Cyprus prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - September 6, 2025 Austria Odds: 1.75 Cyprus Bet now Mostbet
Ireland vs Hungary prediction World Cup Qualification UEFA 06 sep 2025, 14:45 Ireland vs Hungary prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 6 September 2025 Ireland Odds: 1.65 Hungary Recommended Melbet
Malaga vs Granada prediction Segunda Division Spain 06 sep 2025, 15:00 Malaga vs Granada prediction, H2H and probable lineups — September 6, 2025 Malaga Odds: 2.09 Granada Bet now 1xBet
Houston Dynamo FC vs LA Galaxy prediction MLS USA 06 sep 2025, 20:30 Houston Dynamo vs LA Galaxy prediction, H2H and probable lineups - September 7, 2025 Houston Dynamo FC Odds: 1.87 LA Galaxy Bet now 1xBet
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores