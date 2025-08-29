Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent

The Londoners continue their transfer campaign.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, but the club could be set to land another player.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have opened negotiations for Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. The player is being monitored by several English clubs, as well as Borussia Dortmund. However, it was the London side who made the first move.

David Ornstein also reports that Chelsea are considering a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Earlier, we reported that Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham in the third round of the Premier League. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 30. Lavia and Badiashile also remain sidelined.

Reminder: Chelsea have opened initial talks with Fermin Lopez over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.