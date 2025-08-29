RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent

Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent

The Londoners continue their transfer campaign.
Football news Today, 10:29
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Another Brighton player. Chelsea close to signing young talent Getty Images

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Alejandro Garnacho from Manchester United, but the club could be set to land another player.

Details: According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have opened negotiations for Brighton midfielder Facundo Buonanotte. The player is being monitored by several English clubs, as well as Borussia Dortmund. However, it was the London side who made the first move.

David Ornstein also reports that Chelsea are considering a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer.

Earlier, we reported that Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham in the third round of the Premier League. The game is scheduled for Saturday, August 30. Lavia and Badiashile also remain sidelined.

Reminder: Chelsea have opened initial talks with Fermin Lopez over a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Brighton Brighton Schedule Brighton News Brighton Transfers
Related Team News
Manchester City vs Tottenham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online Football news Today, 11:00 Chelsea vs Fulham: when and where to watch the Premier League 2025/26 matchday 3 online
Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team Football news Today, 09:21 Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team
Fermin Lopez in the Barcelona squad Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Chelsea raises the stakes! Talks for Fermín López underway
Brighton coach 100% confident that Baleba will stay at Brighton Football news Yesterday, 09:54 Brighton coach 100% confident that Baleba will stay at Brighton
Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition Football news Yesterday, 08:40 Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition
"Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan Football news Yesterday, 05:54 "Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores