Chelsea raises the stakes! Talks for Fermín López underway

Barcelona reveals release clause for Fermín López

Details: According to insider Ben Jacobs, London club Chelsea has held initial talks with Fermín López regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Reports indicate that Chelsea’s head coach Enzo Maresca was involved in the discussions. While no major breakthrough has been achieved yet, it's known that Barcelona has set a €60 million price tag for their midfielder. Negotiations are ongoing.

Last season, the 22-year-old Fermín López made 46 appearances for Barcelona’s first team, netting 8 goals and providing 10 assists. The midfielder’s contract runs until 2029, with Transfermarkt valuing him at €50 million.

