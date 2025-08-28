"Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan

A new Italian chapter.

Christopher Nkunku never truly managed to shine at Chelsea and has decided to change both club and country. He will continue his career at Milan.

Details: Insider Fabrizio Romano has delivered his trademark "here we go" regarding the French midfielder's move to the Italian giants. Milan will pay €35 million plus bonuses for the player. A verbal agreement has already been reached. Nkunku will sign a five-year deal with the Rossoneri.

Bayern Munich also showed interest in Nkunku, but the Bavarians were only looking for a loan deal, which did not satisfy Chelsea, making the Milan option the most realistic.

Earlier, it was reported that Aston Villa had also joined the race for the Chelsea midfielder Christopher Nkunku.

Reminder: Aston Villa are also interested in Nicolas Jackson and Marco Asensio, who has already featured for the club at an earlier stage of his career.