Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team

Bad news for Chelsea and England fans.

In the previous round, Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1, but before the kickoff, Cole Palmer picked up an injury and hasn't managed to recover in time.

Details: As Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca revealed, Palmer hasn't recovered and will miss the match against Fulham. Moreover, due to this injury, he won't join the England squad for the September World Cup qualifiers. Lavia and Badiashile also remain sidelined.

Quote: "We're assessing Palmer's condition on a daily basis. I can't say exactly when he'll be ready, but we're monitoring the situation. Benoît and Romeo... I don't think they'll be ready immediately after the international break, but they'll be closer to returning to the pitch," Maresca noted.

The Chelsea–Fulham match will take place on Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time.

