RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team

Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team

Bad news for Chelsea and England fans.
Football news Today, 09:21
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Cole Palmer will miss the match against Fulham and won't join the national team Getty Images

In the previous round, Chelsea thrashed West Ham 5-1, but before the kickoff, Cole Palmer picked up an injury and hasn't managed to recover in time.

Details: As Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca revealed, Palmer hasn't recovered and will miss the match against Fulham. Moreover, due to this injury, he won't join the England squad for the September World Cup qualifiers. Lavia and Badiashile also remain sidelined.

Quote: "We're assessing Palmer's condition on a daily basis. I can't say exactly when he'll be ready, but we're monitoring the situation. Benoît and Romeo... I don't think they'll be ready immediately after the international break, but they'll be closer to returning to the pitch," Maresca noted.

The Chelsea–Fulham match will take place on Saturday, August 30, at Stamford Bridge. Kick-off is set for 13:30 Central European Time.

Reminder: London club Chelsea have held initial talks with Fermín López regarding a potential move to Stamford Bridge.

Related teams and leagues
Chelsea Chelsea Schedule Chelsea News Chelsea Transfers
Related Team News
Fermin Lopez in the Barcelona squad Football news Yesterday, 15:30 Chelsea raises the stakes! Talks for Fermín López underway
Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition Football news Yesterday, 08:40 Chelsea to receive special UEFA award for winning every European competition
"Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan Football news Yesterday, 05:54 "Here we go!" Nkunku leaves Chelsea for Milan
Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms Football news 27 aug 2025, 14:49 Breaking! Milan and Christopher Nkunku have agreed on personal contract terms
One step away from a transfer. Manchester United ready to accept Chelsea offer Football news 27 aug 2025, 12:59 A step away from the transfer. Manchester United is ready to accept Chelsea's offer for Garnacho
Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons Football news 27 aug 2025, 12:13 Tottenham enters the race for Xavi Simons
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores