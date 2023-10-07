RU RU NG NG
Andrea Belotti shared his thoughts on his performances with Roma

Andrea Belotti shared his thoughts on his performances with Roma Photo: chiesaditotti.com/ Author unknown

Italian forward Andrea Belotti joined Roma in the summer of 2022 as a free agent from Torino. Since then, he has not made a significant impact on the team's performance. The player shared his opinion about this phase of his career after a Europa League game.

«We allowed Servette too much possession in the first half, and that shouldn't happen. We are Roma; we cannot afford mistakes and must win these games.

The Europa League is an important competition, but so is Serie A. I don't think we give more in Europe, but we need to find the right balance because it's a busy schedule, and we must approach each match and opponent with precision. If we can maintain the same approach, then we can grow.

Last season was not easy for me; I never reached my best form throughout the year. I had some injuries that slowed my progress and affected my performances.

I worked hard during the preseason and knew that the results would come, so now I want to continue in the same vein», - quoted Belotti by Sky Sports Italia.

In the current season, the forward has played 8 matches for Roma, scoring 4 goals and providing 2 assists.

It's worth noting that earlier, there were reports that Roma's head coach, Jose Mourinho, is on the verge of being dismissed.

