Mourininho on the verge of sacking

AS Roma is facing significant challenges at the outset of the current Serie A season. If the team loses the upcoming match against Cagliari this weekend, the club's leadership may consider relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties as the head coach, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. Cagliari currently languishes at the bottom of the Italian championship table. However, Roma has already suffered defeats this season at the hands of teams ranked lower in Serie A, namely Verona and Genoa, prompting questions about Mourinho's tenure.

Victories over modest Empoli and Serie A newcomer Frosinone, along with a promising start in the Europa League, have done little to alleviate the concerns of Roma's management. Should they decide to part ways with Mourinho, it would mark the fifth club to show him the exit. His most recent departure was from Tottenham in 2021, under the leadership of Daniel Levy.

After seven Serie A rounds, Roma has secured two victories and two draws, accumulating a mere eight points, placing them in the thirteenth position in the league standings. They currently lag behind the European qualification zone by six points, while just four points separate them from the relegation zone.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Jose Mourinho was contemplating leaving club football.