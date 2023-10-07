RU RU NG NG
Main News Mourininho on the verge of sacking

Mourininho on the verge of sacking

Football news Today, 03:28
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Mourininho on the verge of sacking Photo: Roma official website/Author unknown

AS Roma is facing significant challenges at the outset of the current Serie A season. If the team loses the upcoming match against Cagliari this weekend, the club's leadership may consider relieving Jose Mourinho of his duties as the head coach, as reported by Corriere dello Sport. Cagliari currently languishes at the bottom of the Italian championship table. However, Roma has already suffered defeats this season at the hands of teams ranked lower in Serie A, namely Verona and Genoa, prompting questions about Mourinho's tenure.

Victories over modest Empoli and Serie A newcomer Frosinone, along with a promising start in the Europa League, have done little to alleviate the concerns of Roma's management. Should they decide to part ways with Mourinho, it would mark the fifth club to show him the exit. His most recent departure was from Tottenham in 2021, under the leadership of Daniel Levy.

After seven Serie A rounds, Roma has secured two victories and two draws, accumulating a mere eight points, placing them in the thirteenth position in the league standings. They currently lag behind the European qualification zone by six points, while just four points separate them from the relegation zone.

As a reminder, it was previously reported that Jose Mourinho was contemplating leaving club football.

Related teams and leagues
Roma Serie A Italy
Popular news
The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84 Football news Yesterday, 14:12 The wife of the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson has passed away at the age of 84
A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia Football news Yesterday, 13:04 A sensational turn of events! Al-Nassr let victory slip away with a 2:0 scoreline in Saudi Arabia
Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise Football news 05 oct 2023, 17:56 Сonvincing victory in England. Player ratings for the UCL match Liverpool – Union Saint-Gilloise
The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton Football news 05 oct 2023, 15:37 The Seagulls secured a draw. Player ratings for the UEFA Europa League match Marseille – Brighton
UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory Football news 05 oct 2023, 14:40 UEFA Europa League. Brighton staged a comeback against Marseille, Ajax squandered a victory
The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced Football news 05 oct 2023, 13:19 The England national team's squad for the matches against Australia and Italy has been announced
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 04:18 Ange Postecoglou believes VAR should be abolished and Klopp's proposal to replay the match is a mist Football news Today, 03:28 Mourininho on the verge of sacking Football news Today, 03:12 La Liga 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 9 Results Football news Today, 02:56 Serie A 2023-24: League Table, Schedule, and Matchday 8 Results Football news Today, 02:56 Is Messi back? Inter Miami hints at the Argentine's early return Football news Today, 02:29 "If everything goes well, I'll be in better shape." Pedri hopes to bounce back for El Classico Football news Today, 02:04 Lampard refused to take over at Rangers. He is waiting for a better offer Football news Yesterday, 16:42 Jerome Boateng will not return to Bayern Munich Football news Yesterday, 16:15 Firmino's team beats Benzema's team. Al-Ahly narrowly defeats Al-Ittihad Football news Yesterday, 15:29 Manchester City is interested in signing the leader and star player from Brighton
Sport Predictions
Football Today Luton Town vs Tottenham prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Cadiz vs Girona prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Inter vs Bologna prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today RB Leipzig vs Bochum prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Borussia Dortmund vs Union Berlin prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Leicester City vs Stoke City prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Fulham vs Sheffield United prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Burnley vs Chelsea prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Everton vs Bournemouth prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023 Football Today Ipswich vs Preston prediction and betting tips on October 7, 2023