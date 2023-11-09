Ancelotti surpasses Ferguson's Champions League achievement

Italian coach of Real Madrid Carlo Ancelotti set a new record for the number of Champions League victories as a head coach.

As MisterChip reports on the social network X (formerly Twitter), under the leadership of the Italian specialist, the teams achieved 116 victories. Real Madrid's triumph over Braga last night was a record-breaking one, when the Spaniards won 3-0 in the fourth round of the group stage of the Champions League.

Thus, Ancelotti was able to surpass the achievement of the legendary British coach Alex Ferguson.

Ancelotti has led Real Madrid since 2021, and his contract with Los Blancos is valid until 2024.

Based on the results of four rounds, Real is leading the standings with maximum points. Thus, the team has already secured its place in the next stage of the European Cup competition.

In the next match, Real will host Napoli. The meeting will take place on November 29.