Vinicius and Rodrygo broke Roberto Carlos's record

Real Madrid forwards Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo wrote their names in the history of the Madrid club.

According to CBS Sports Golazo on the social network X (formerly Twitter), the young talents have become the most productive Brazilian footballers for Los Blancos in the Champions League.

In the match of the 4th round of the group stage against Braga (3:0), which took place yesterday in Madrid, Vinicius and Rodrigo scored a goal each. They now have 17 goals in the Champions League. They surpassed the legendary Roberto Carlos in this indicator.

Let us remind you that Vinicius has been playing for Real Madrid since 2018 and has contractual obligations until 2027. This season, he has taken part in 12 matches in all competitions, in which he has scored four goals and four assists.

As for Rodrigo, he joined the Madrid club in 2019 and signed an agreement until 2028. In 16 games this season, he has scored three goals and provided two assists.