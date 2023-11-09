RU RU NG NG
Ancelotti spoke about the urgent replacement Real goalkeeper before the Champions League match

Football news Today, 00:22
Photo: Real Madrid Twitter

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke about the performance of Ukrainian goalkeeper Andrei Lunin in the match of the 4th round of the Champions League group stage against Braga.

The meeting took place yesterday at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid and the local team won with a score of 3:0.

Ancelotti noted that the team's main goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga had problems in the warm-up, and Lunin had to urgently enter the field.

“He helped the team win the game with a decisive penalty save. We have a good squad that allows us to compete in all competitions,” he said.

Note that the club has not yet commented on the condition of Kepa Arrizabalaga. As for Lunin, this was the Ukrainian footballer’s first appearance in the Champions League in the new season.

Let us remind you that the Ukrainian goalkeeper has been playing for the team from Madrid since 2018, his agreement is valid until 2024.

Based on the results of four rounds, Real Madrid has four wins and twelve points. They have already guaranteed access to the playoffs.

