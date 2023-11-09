Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced
On November 8th, a match from the 4th round of the Champions League in Group C took place between Real Madrid and Braga. The game concluded with a score of 3-0 in favor of the "Los Blancos."
After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. The highest rating was awarded to Vinicius Junior, the scorer of a goal and an assist, with a score of 9.1.
High ratings were also achieved by Rodrigo (9.0), who, like Vinicius, contributed with a goal and an assist, and Andriy Lunin (8.5). The Ukrainian goalkeeper saved a penalty and made three saves.
The poorest performer in the match was Braga's right-back, Victor Gomez, with a rating of 5.9.
WhoScored ratings for the Real Madrid vs. Braga match - 3-0.
