Who got 9.1? Player ratings for the UCL match Real Madrid – Braga have been announced

On November 8th, a match from the 4th round of the Champions League in Group C took place between Real Madrid and Braga. The game concluded with a score of 3-0 in favor of the "Los Blancos."

After the match, the statistical portal WhoScored provided player ratings. The highest rating was awarded to Vinicius Junior, the scorer of a goal and an assist, with a score of 9.1.

High ratings were also achieved by Rodrigo (9.0), who, like Vinicius, contributed with a goal and an assist, and Andriy Lunin (8.5). The Ukrainian goalkeeper saved a penalty and made three saves.

The poorest performer in the match was Braga's right-back, Victor Gomez, with a rating of 5.9.

WhoScored ratings for the Real Madrid vs. Braga match - 3-0.