An unbeatable opponent. Manchester United have never beaten Grimsby in history

History is not on United's side.

Manchester United are playing an away match in the second round of the English League Cup against Grimsby, a team from England's fourth division. After the first half, they were trailing 0-2, and to make matters worse, history is stacked against them.

Details: According to The Athletic, Manchester United and Grimsby have only met twice in their history. That happened back in the 1947/48 season. The first clash between the teams ended in a 1-1 draw, while at Old Trafford, it was Grimsby who claimed a dramatic 4-3 victory.

Previously, we reported that demand among United fans for this match was so high that the away section couldn't accommodate everyone, prompting some to try a clever workaround. However, the attempt was unsuccessful.

As the club stated, some tickets for the home stand were purchased by Manchester United supporters, but once this was discovered, those tickets were cancelled.

Reminder: The second round English League Cup match Grimsby Town vs Manchester United will take place on August 27 at 21:00 Central European Time.