Main News Al-Ittifaq, led by Steven Gerrard, has signed a student of the PSG academy

The press service of "Al-Ittihad," led by Steven Gerrard, has announced on their official website the signing of French striker Moussa Dembélé.

The French forward was a free agent, so he joined the new club on a free transfer. Dembélé signed a contract with the club from Saudi Arabia, which will be valid until June 30, 2027.

The 27-year-old Moussa Dembélé is a product of the "Paris Saint-Germain" academy. He spent most of his career at "Lyon," where he played from 2018 and appeared in 172 matches in all competitions, scoring 70 goals and providing 19 assists. From January to June 2021, Dembélé played for "Atletico Madrid" on loan. He played a total of seven matches for the Spanish club in all competitions, not scoring any goals or providing any assists. He also played for "Fulham" and "Celtic."

Dembélé won the Scottish league title twice in the seasons 2016/2016 and 2017/2018 and also became a Spanish league champion in the season 2020/2021.

From 2016 to 2019, Dembélé played for the French U-21 national team. He played a total of 23 matches for the French team, scored 13 goals, provided two assists, and received two yellow cards.

