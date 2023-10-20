RU RU NG NG
Al-Hilal narrowly defeated Al-Khaleej without Neymar

Football news Today, 16:09
Steven Perez
In the tenth round of the Saudi Arabian Professional League, Al-Hilal hosted Al-Khaleej at their home ground.

The home team were considered clear favorites for the game and displayed a good attacking style of play in the first half. Jesus's team had nine attempts on goal and three shots on target in the first half. One of them resulted in a goal. In the 30th minute, Aleksandar Mitrovic put Al-Hilal in the lead. Their opponents did not create any significant scoring opportunities. Al-Hilal went into the break with a minimal 1-0 lead.

After the halftime interval, Al-Hilal continued to dominate the game. In the 75th minute, they appeared to double their lead, but after a lengthy VAR review, the referee disallowed the goal. Nevertheless, Jesus's team managed to maintain their minimal advantage.

Al-Hilal secured a 1-0 victory, collecting 26 points after ten matches and currently leading the Saudi Arabian Professional League.

Professional League. Tenth Round

Al-Hilal - Al-Khaleej
Goals: 1-0 - 30 Mitrovic

