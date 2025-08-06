RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Al Hilal close to signing Darwin Núñez

Al Hilal close to signing Darwin Núñez

The deal could be finalized as early as next week.
Football news Today, 02:47
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Darwin Nunez in the Liverpool line-up Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images

The Saudis continue to assemble a team of superstars.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Saudi giants Al Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, are set to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, 26, in the near future.

It is reported that an agreement between the clubs has already been reached, and negotiations are now underway between Al Hilal representatives and Núñez himself regarding personal contract terms.

The player has yet to make a final decision on his future, but could be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia if offered a lucrative personal contract.

Núñez joined Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica for €85 million and has since made 143 appearances for the Reds, scoring 86 goals and providing 39 assists.

His current contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €45 million.

Reminder: Milan are interested in Darwin Núñez! Can the club compete with Al Hilal?

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal Schedule Al-Hilal News Al-Hilal Transfers
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Pro League Saudi Arabia Pro League Saudi Arabia Table Pro League Saudi Arabia Fixtures Pro League Saudi Arabia Predictions
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles 02 aug 2025, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Kairat Almaty - : - Slovan Bratislava Today, 11:00 Champions League
Kairat Almaty
-
Slovan Bratislava
-
11:00
RFS - : - KuPS Today, 13:00 Europa League
RFS
-
KuPS
-
13:00
Salzburg - : - Club Brugge Today, 13:00 Champions League
Salzburg
-
Club Brugge
-
13:00
Ludogorets Razgrad - : - Ferencvaros Today, 13:30 Champions League
Ludogorets Razgrad
-
Ferencvaros
-
13:30
Lech Poznan - : - FK Crvena Zvezda Today, 14:30 Champions League
Lech Poznan
-
FK Crvena Zvezda
-
14:30
Rijeka - : - Shelbourne Today, 14:45 Europa League
Rijeka
-
Shelbourne
-
14:45
Feyenoord - : - Fenerbahce Today, 15:00 Champions League
Feyenoord
-
Fenerbahce
-
15:00
Nice - : - Benfica Today, 15:00 Champions League
Nice
-
Benfica
-
15:00
FK Kauno Zalgiris - : - Arda Kardzhali 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa Conference League
FK Kauno Zalgiris
-
Arda Kardzhali
-
12:00
Fredrikstad - : - FC Midtjylland 07 aug 2025, 12:00 Europa League
Fredrikstad
-
FC Midtjylland
-
12:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 03:17 Elliott lined up as Simons replacement: Liverpool grant RB Leipzig permission to open talks Football news Today, 02:47 Al Hilal close to signing Darwin Núñez Football news Today, 02:21 Raphinha matches legendary Barcelona feat not seen since Messi era Football news Today, 01:45 Reliable European cups accumulator: Can the bankroll be multiplied? Tennis news Today, 01:00 Several ATP and WTA Cincinnati singles matches interrupted Football news Today, 00:35 Gago Shuts Down Palavecino Rumors Amid Reported Club América Interest Football news Today, 00:10 Roma Raise Echeverri Offer to €33m With City Buy-Back Clause Football news Today, 00:00 Bolivian FA Issues Strong Sanction After Pyrotechnics Incident at The Strongest Match Football news Yesterday, 23:35 Neymar Shines for Santos and Sends a Clear Message to Ancelotti Football news Yesterday, 23:00 Olimpia on Alert After Derby Loss Further Sinks Title Hopes
Sport Predictions
Football Today Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025 Football Today Aston Villa vs Roma prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Football Today Valladolid vs Getafe prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 6, 2025 Tennis 07 aug 2025 Leandro Riedi vs Lloyd Harris prediction and betting tips - August 6, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Araz vs Omonia, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Rosenborg vs Hammarby prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Milsami vs Virtus prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Aris vs AEK prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Žalgiris Kaunas vs Arda prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 7, 2025 Football 07 aug 2025 Fredrikstad vs Midtjylland prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 7, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores