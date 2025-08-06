Al Hilal close to signing Darwin Núñez

The Saudis continue to assemble a team of superstars.

Details: According to renowned insider Fabrizio Romano on social network X, Saudi giants Al Hilal, managed by Simone Inzaghi, are set to sign Liverpool forward Darwin Núñez, 26, in the near future.

It is reported that an agreement between the clubs has already been reached, and negotiations are now underway between Al Hilal representatives and Núñez himself regarding personal contract terms.

The player has yet to make a final decision on his future, but could be tempted to move to Saudi Arabia if offered a lucrative personal contract.

Núñez joined Liverpool in 2022 from Benfica for €85 million and has since made 143 appearances for the Reds, scoring 86 goals and providing 39 assists.

His current contract runs until 2028, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is €45 million.

