Lille vs Venezia prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 6, 2025

Raphael Durand Raphael Durand Dailysports's expert
Lille vs Venezia prediction Photo: dazn.com / Author unknown
Lille
06 aug 2025, 11:00
- : -
International,
Review Odds Prediction
One of the preseason friendlies gearing teams up for the new campaign will take place on Wednesday at the Pierre-Mauroy Stadium in Villeneuve-d'Ascq, where French side Lille will host Italian club Venezia. Here’s a betting tip for the outcome of this warm-up clash, with solid chances for success.

Match preview

Les Dogues wrapped up last season in Ligue 1 in fifth place, narrowly missing out on the coveted top four and a Champions League spot—Nice edged them out on tiebreakers. Nevertheless, Lille showed consistency: 17 wins, 9 draws, and just 8 defeats, with a positive goal difference of 52:36. The team continues to build a balanced playing model, combining ball control with rapid vertical attacks.

In preseason, Lille started confidently, beating Gent’s reserves (2-0) and Amiens (5-0), but then suffered back-to-back defeats—against Como and Borussia Dortmund, both by a 2-3 scoreline. Despite the losses, the attack remains sharp, and the coaching staff is clearly focusing on perfecting attacking combinations and pressing from deep.

For Venezia, last season in Serie A was a real disappointment: the club finished second-to-last and was relegated to Serie B, falling just five points short of the safety zone in 17th. The team lacked both stability and squad depth, and now must start over at the second-tier level. However, the core of the squad remains fairly competitive, with a clear goal to bounce straight back to the top flight.

Their summer friendlies haven’t provided a clear picture of their form: big wins over weak sides like Real Vicenza (8-0) and Sassari Torres (5-0) alternated with a draw against Beerschot (1-1). So far, Venezia’s defense has looked vulnerable, especially against teams capable of attacking from the flanks and piling on second-phase pressure.

Probable lineups

  • Lille: Chevalier L., Ngoi N., Diakite B., Alexandro, Bourlet V., Andre B., Bouaddi A., Mukau N., Fernandez-Pardo M., Sahraoui O., Giroud F.
  • Venezia: Pizzari A., Adorante A., Busio G., Bjarkason B., Doumbia I., Yeboah J., Candela A., Korac S., Nicolussi H., Franjic B., Haps R.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Lille have scored at least two goals in each of their last four friendlies.
  • Venezia have conceded in three of their last four warm-up matches.
  • The two teams have never faced each other before.

Prediction

The class gap between these sides is obvious: Lille, with their stronger and more balanced squad, should have little trouble seeing off Venezia. The French side are motivated to deliver a result ahead of their Europa League campaign and are operating at a higher competitive level. Expect a productive game with the hosts holding the upper hand.

