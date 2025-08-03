Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition?

Milan is considering signing Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez.

Details: According to Sky Sports Italia, Milan is actively pursuing the Uruguayan forward from Liverpool, Darwin Núñez. Allegri has praised the 26-year-old’s work rate and commitment, and would welcome him in the squad.

However, Milan isn’t the only club keen on Núñez—Al Hilal have also expressed interest. After their failed attempt to land Victor Osimhen, the Saudi side remains on the hunt for a new striker and is scouring the European leagues.

In the 2024/25 season, Darwin Núñez featured in 47 matches (2,038 minutes) across all competitions, netting 7 goals and providing 7 assists. The Uruguayan’s contract with Liverpool runs until June 2028, with Transfermarkt valuing the striker at 45 million euros.



