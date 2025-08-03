RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition?

Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition?

The Italian club continues its search for attacking reinforcements
Football news Today, 01:32
Álvaro Hernández Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Darwin Nunez celebrates a goal Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Milan is considering signing Liverpool striker Darwin Núñez.

Details: According to Sky Sports Italia, Milan is actively pursuing the Uruguayan forward from Liverpool, Darwin Núñez. Allegri has praised the 26-year-old’s work rate and commitment, and would welcome him in the squad.

However, Milan isn’t the only club keen on Núñez—Al Hilal have also expressed interest. After their failed attempt to land Victor Osimhen, the Saudi side remains on the hunt for a new striker and is scouring the European leagues.

In the 2024/25 season, Darwin Núñez featured in 47 matches (2,038 minutes) across all competitions, netting 7 goals and providing 7 assists. The Uruguayan’s contract with Liverpool runs until June 2028, with Transfermarkt valuing the striker at 45 million euros.

See also: Liverpool has no plans to sign Isak in this summer transfer window

Related teams and leagues
Liverpool Liverpool Schedule Liverpool News Liverpool Transfers
AC Milan AC Milan Schedule AC Milan News AC Milan Transfers
Al-Hilal Al-Hilal Schedule Al-Hilal News Al-Hilal Transfers
Popular news
From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade? Articles Yesterday, 04:47 From Spain to India: Where do South African players ply their trade?
Articles 01 aug 2025, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 02:28 Messi to meet Modi! The Argentine star set to visit India Cricket News Today, 01:51 Brilliant performance by Jason Holder powers West Indies to victory over Pakistan! Football news Today, 01:32 Milan shows interest in Darwin Núñez! Can the club withstand Al Hilal’s competition? Football news Yesterday, 16:57 Tensions run high ahead of season opener as fans spark chaos at the Canary Islands derby Football news Yesterday, 16:34 Barcelona ready to part ways with Marc Casado to register Rashford Football news Yesterday, 16:05 Messi to sign a flexible contract with Inter Miami. What makes it special? Boxing News Yesterday, 15:33 Usyk vs Jake Paul! Talks underway for MMA rules bout Cricket News Yesterday, 15:12 Official: Dubai and Abu Dhabi to host the 2025 Asia Cup in cricket Football news Yesterday, 15:00 African Nations Championship 2024: Schedule and Results Motorsport News Yesterday, 14:26 Couldn't hold back emotions. Hamilton urges Ferrari to change drivers
Sport Predictions
Volleyball Today Brazil vs Slovenia: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match on August 3, 2025 Volleyball Today Poland vs Italy: prediction, H2H and betting tips for the match — August 3, 2025 Football Today Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Greuther Fürth vs Dynamo Dresden prediction, H2H and probable line-ups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Hannover 96 vs Kaiserslautern prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Magdeburg vs Eintracht Braunschweig prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Genk vs Antwerp prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Ajax vs Monaco prediction, H2H and probable lineups - 3 August 2025 Football Today Cercle Brugge vs Anderlecht prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 3, 2025 Football Today Celtic vs St Mirren: prediction, H2H and starting lineups — August 3, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores